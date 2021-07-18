Governor Polis and CDOT Celebrating Groundbreaking I-25 Exit 11 Interchange

Top Stories

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday morning, Governor Jared Polis will join the Colorado Department of Transportation to celebrate the groundbreaking I-25 Exit 11 Interchange Project.

The reconstruction of the interchange will improve traffic flow and ease travel for those entering Fishers Peak State Park.

Construction will last for approximately 18 to 20 months. The purpose of the project is to increase capacity and facilities to support sustained growth in the region and to meet CDOT’s statewide multimodal infrastructure initiative for all modes of transportation.

Work includes replacing a bridge, widening lanes on mainline I-25, building ramp crossovers, constructing new roundabouts at the east and west sides of the interchange to improve traffic flow, adding pedestrian facilities, and making other infrastructure, safety, and aesthetic improvements to the area.

“Colorado is improving our roads and highway exits. and this project will help the Las Animas economy especially as more people from our state and country flock to the region to explore and play in Fishers Peak state park and in the greater Trinidad area,” said Governor Jared Polis.

“It’s CDOT’s job to help you get to Colorado’s special places, and to help the public explore Fishers Peak we will be improving access through much-needed interchange upgrades,” explained Shoshana Lew, CDOT Executive Director.

“We know and hope this project will mean more traffic to the area as folks come to enjoy the vast outdoors.”