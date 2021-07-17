Powers Boulevard/ CO 21 and Research Parkway construction and utility work requires lane closures

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor partner Kraemer North America continues construction on the Powers Boulevard (CO 21) and Research Parkway Interchange project. Work activities next week will require daytime and nighttime lane closures on Research Parkway between Grand Cordera Parkway and Channel Drive and nighttime lane closures on Powers Boulevard (CO 21) between Woodman Road and Briargate Parkway to perform temporary traffic signal installation, paving future detours in the median, remove existing pavement, set a temporary barrier and shift northbound Powers Boulevard traffic to the west to open work areas to begin bridge construction.

To relocate underground utilities for roadway reconstruction, Colorado Spring Utilities will implement a double left lane closure on westbound Research Parkway from Powers Boulevard to Channel Drive. This closure will be in place 24/7 beginning Monday, July 19 through Monday, August 2. There will be no impacts to utility services. Motorists should expect delays.

TRAFFIC IMPACTS:

Daily from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday, July 19 through Friday, July 23: Eastbound and westbound left lane closures on Research Parkway between Channel Drive and Grand Cordera Parkway.

Nightly from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m., Sunday, July 18 through Thursday, July 22: Eastbound and westbound Research Parkway dedicated right turn to Powers Boulevard closures.

Nightly from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m., Sunday, July 18 through Thursday, July 22: Eastbound and westbound Research Parkway right through lane closures between Channel Driver and Grand Cordera Parkway.

Nightly from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m., Sunday, July 18 through Thursday, July 22: Southbound Powers Boulevard intermittent single lane closures between Briargate Parkway and Woodman Road, and inside left turn lane closures onto eastbound Research Parkway.

Nightly from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m., Sunday, July 18 through Thursday, July 22: Northbound Powers Boulevard intermittent single lane closures between Woodman Road and Briargate Parkway, and inside left turn lane closures onto westbound Research Parkway.

Nightly from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m., Sunday, July 18 through Thursday, July 22: Northbound and southbound Powers Boulevard dedicated right turn lanes to Research Parkway closures.

Speed reductions to 45 MPH on Powers Boulevard (CO 21) and to 35 MPH on Research Parkway will be in place. Motorists should expect delays.