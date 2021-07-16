Colorado Springs Utilities updates repairs on major water main break, responds to second break in Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As repairs continue for the fourth day on a water main break along Garden of the Gods Road, a second break developed in a southwest side neighborhood Friday morning.

The newest break happened on Suncrest Way, near the intersection of Highway 115 and Cheyenne Meadows Road.

At one point, the break squirted water high into the air, on and even over some adjacent homes.

Courtesy: Earline Smith

"They were draining the pipe, and we had to run through the water because I left my garage door and front door open," said Mary Jo Arnold. "My puppy and I were soaked."

The break forced the shut-off of water service to six homes as Colorado Springs Utilities crews worked on the problem. Repairs were expected to be finished by the end of the day.

It was the second water main break of the week for CSU. Workers continue to fix a larger break along the busy Garden of the Gods corridor between Interstate 25 and Chestnut Street; the break has closed traffic through the area and created congestion for customers trying to reach nearby businesses.

CSU held a briefing Friday afternoon to update repairs, with a plan to reopen two westbound lanes to traffic over the weekend, and reopen eastbound traffic sometime next week; the availability of asphalt is an issue but some repaving of the road has been done.

CSU said that although the water line pipe in that break is around 60 years old, age isn't what caused the problem. The investigation is focusing on a connection for two sections of the line, and some valves at that point that are newer, as some work was done there a few years ago.

CSU spokesman Steve Berry said that the utility removes aging infrastructure when possible, but it's nearly impossible to predict or prevent when and where a water line break will occur.

"Having pipes underground transporting water at high pressure, a break can happen with new and old equipment, with a pipe or its support structure, or because of shifting soils," he said. "There's no rhyme or reason to it. But we're getting better at it."

Neighbors of the break on Suncrest Way have mixed feelings on whether they'd be willing to pay more in rates or taxes to help CSU do more preventive maintenance.

"We talk all the time about what we can do and what we can afford," said Wayne Williams, a city councilman and chairman of the utilities board. "We want to keep rates low."