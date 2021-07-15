RunforShaCarri rally & petition delivery happening at U.S. Anti-Doping agency Thursday

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Today, July 15, at 3:30 pm, MoveOn will organize a one-mile #RunforShaCarri to the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, along with a rally and petition delivery to protest the decision to ban Sha’Carri Richardson from competing in the Olympics’ 100-meter sprint for consuming marijuana and demand she is allowed to run.

MoveOn’s “Let Sha’Carri Run” petition has already garnered over 580K signatures, making it among the biggest petitions on MoveOn’s petition platform this year.

Now, the organization is putting direct pressure on the USADA and IOC to revoke the suspension of Sha’Carri Richardson, remove THC/marijuana from the banned substances list, and push for federal legalization.

Organizers of the race say, "The bill unveiled by Senator Schumer today is a historic opportunity to do just that and a first step in undoing the harms caused by unjust drug policies."

The rally and one-mile run to the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency begins at 3:30 p.m at the Pikes Peak Greenway University Village Trailhead, 5050 N Nevada Ave. The Rally and Petition Delivery at the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, 5555 Tech Center Dr will run from 4 - 4:45 p.m.