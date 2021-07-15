Colorado Springs to ask voters for sales tax increase to address backlog of parks, trails improvements

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some of the city's tax revenue already supports operations of the Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, but hasn't been enough to meet growing needs since the 2008 recession.

So, on Election Day in November, the city will place a measure on the ballot asking voters for more help.

The measure will ask voters to slightly increase the city's sales tax rate from 8.2% -- among the state's highest -- to 8.3%; it would raise the revenue currently generated for a dedicated parks fund from $10 million to $20 million annually.

Voters also would be asked to extend the dedicated fund for an additional 20 years.

The parks department has a $279 million backlog of needed park and trail improvements, construction of new parks and land acquisition for more more parks, trails and open spaces.

With use of parks facilities at an all-time high, city leaders believe this is the right time to ask voters for help.

More details tonight on KRDO NewsChannel 13 at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.