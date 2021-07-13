Controversial plan for new Kettle Creek subdivision to be voted on Tuesday by Colorado Springs City Council

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A proposed 247-unit housing development on the city's northeast side depends on a key vote expected Tuesday by the City Council.

The Kettle Creek North development -- to be located north of the intersection of Thunder Mountain Avenue and Old Ranch Road -- is endorsed by city staff but was rejected by the Planning Commission in May, which led to the council hearing an appeal of that decision.

Planning commissioners rejected the development because of concerns from adjacent neighbors regarding traffic and the lack of an effective wildfire evacuation route.

The council began discussing the appeal around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and with many neighbors waiting to speak on the matter, the discussion before a vote is expected to take several hours.

Council members also have a similar decision in the near future, regarding a proposed development at the intersection of 30th Street and Garden of the Gods Road.

In another matter that took most of the morning, the council voted to assess fees of $55,000 to Douglas Bruce, a former El Paso County commissioner and state lawmaker, regarding a house he formerly owned at 1326 West Kiowa Street.

The city considered the vacant home a dangerous building because of its unfinished condition and the presence of asbestos. The bill includes the cost of demolishing the home and removing the asbestos.

Bruce said that he once owned the home but intended to sell it to someone who could make improvements to it, but he tried to reacquire the home after the new owner ran out of money.

That owner, Bruce said, should be responsible for the costs; Bruce added that he was never told or given advance notice that the home would be demolished.

City staff and the Regional Building Department, however, said that Bruce never submitted a plan to complete improvements to the home.

The council voted 6-2 to make Bruce responsible for paying the bill.