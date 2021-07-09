El Paso County Fair returns for 116th year in Calhan

Top Stories

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- After being canceled last summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the county fair is making a strong comeback this season.

The 116th edition of the fair starts Saturday and continues through next Saturday, July 17, at the fairgrounds next to Calhan high school on the east end of town. For more information, visit: http://www.elpasocountyfair.com.

"Given all we've been through during the past year with the COVID-19 pandemic, our theme this year is Time to Celebrate," said Dayna Buffington, the county's fair and events supervisor. "We want the community to feel like when they walk through those gates, there's something for everyone."

To reassure fairgoers about health safety, numerous hand washing stations have been set up; people also will have the option to purchase their tickets online and have them scanned at the fair to minimize person-to-person contact.

Carnival rides begin Friday night at the fairgrounds, ahead of Saturday's official opening. Organizers have brought in a Texas-based company that is offering more rides than in past years.

Other attractions include "Extreme Raptors," a birds-of-prey exhibit from New York; a demolition derby; a fireworks show; and a variety of vendors offering carnival food favorites.

But the true purpose of the fair is to educate and preserve the history and tradition of the area's rural and agricultural lifestyle. A wide range of livestock competitions and exhibits, along with food, art and craft displays and contests from 4-H and FFA clubs will be featured.

Live music and a celebrity hypnotist also are part of the fair attractions.

Organizers also have installed a new asphalt and concrete walkway through the fairgrounds and paved the parking lot near the exhibit halls; both meet federal disability standards and also will be a big help for parents with strollers or people who want secure footing in rainy weather.