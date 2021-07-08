El Paso County Highway Department makes progress in filling 30 open positions

Top Stories

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Dropping two major job requirements has suddenly made the county's Highway Department a more attractive place to work.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 reported in February and April that the department struggled to fill 30 open positions for maintenance workers, which led the department to end its requirements of a high school diploma and a commercial driver's license -- considered major obstacles to potential applicants -- in an effort to generate interest.

Since that change, the department received 53 applications and will hire 24 people for its openings.

"This is one of the largest pools of applicants that we've had," said Kevin Mastin, the county's executive director of public works. "What made this very unique is that this is one of the first times that most of our applicants submitted resumes and cover letters because they have significant backgrounds and experience."

Mastin said that there will be a second round of applications to fill the remaining openings, and that some of the people who applied didn't make it through the process because of issues such as failing a drug test.

Among the new hires is Justin Rowlett, 38, who is among the first to be trained. His previous experience is welding and he'll be primarily doing bridge maintenance.

"I was watching your news and I heard about it," he said. "I didn't finish high school because of childhood circumstances and life events. I entered the workforce at age 15. But the county will help me get my diploma and train me to get a CDL. I couldn't afford to pay for lessons at a truck driving school. So all of that, along with good pay and benefits, is good for me."