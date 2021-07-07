CDOT studying possibility of adding lanes on I-25 between Fillmore, Garden of the Gods exits in Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Drivers who regularly travel on Interstate 25 between Fillmore street and Garden of the Gods Road dread the daily traffic bottleneck there, that can worsen already-heavy traffic congestion.

However, the bottleneck decreases as you drive away from that stretch, and traffic suddenly opens up for easier driving.

The situation has led the Colorado Department of Transportation to start a design study on whether more lanes could be added to that section of the freeway.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 will talk with CDOT about the situation and have a full report during Wednesday's 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts.