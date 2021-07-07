CDOT studying possibility of adding lanes on I-25 between Fillmore, Garden of the Gods exits in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Drivers who regularly travel on Interstate 25 between Fillmore street and Garden of the Gods Road dread the daily traffic bottleneck there, that can worsen already-heavy traffic congestion.
However, the bottleneck decreases as you drive away from that stretch, and traffic suddenly opens up for easier driving.
The situation has led the Colorado Department of Transportation to start a design study on whether more lanes could be added to that section of the freeway.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 will talk with CDOT about the situation and have a full report during Wednesday's 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts.
Comments
1 Comment
The entire Interstate needs an additional lane of traffic. The gov. leaders tried to fix the traffic by adding the additional stop light on the on ramp but that fixed nothing. It took 2 years for the leaders to figure their contractor deal with the lights didn’t work, but they were still paid. Imagine if the gov leaders would actually research and study before they waste the voters tax money on theories that clearly wouldn’t work. If only our leaders used that item on their shoulders for something more than holding a hat.