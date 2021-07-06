One man killed after getting hit by a car Monday night

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One man was killed after he was hit by a car in Colorado Springs Monday night.

Colorado Springs police said officers went to an area near North Cascade Avenue and Van Buren Street around 10:30 Monday night for reports that a man had been hit by a car. When they got there, officers found the man lying in the street and attempted life-saving measures, but the man died.

Police said the driver stayed in the area.

The Major Crash Team is investigating the crash.