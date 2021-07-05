Crews called to rescue climbers in North Cheyenne Canyon

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two climbers got stuck in an area along North Cheyenne Canyon Monday morning, and the Colorado Springs Fire Department's high-angle rescue team was called to help get them down.

It started just after 10 a.m. when CSFD got the call for the climbers stuck near Helen Hunt Falls. According to CSFD, the rescue is taking place about 200 feet up.

According to a KRDO photographer at the scene, at least one of the climbers appears to be injured.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.