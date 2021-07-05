Colorado meets 70% vaccination goal but not evenly

Top Stories

DENVER (AP) - More than 70% of adults in Colorado have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine but most counties have not come close to that mark.

As of Sunday, only 12 out of Colorado’s 64 counties have vaccinated at least 70% of people eligible to be vaccinated.

Forty-five percent of counties have vaccinated less than half of the eligible population with at least one dose.

While the more contagious delta variant has become the dominant strain in Colorado, the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 is down. Hospitalizations are also decreasing but are higher than during lulls last year.