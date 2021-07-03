Kelsie Schelling memorial park bench dedication Sunday

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo law enforcement agencies and the family of Kelsie Schelling will have a dedication of a park bench in honor of Kelsie Schelling.

The bench dedication will happen on Sunday, July 4th at 11:00 a.m. The bench is located in City Park, next to the kiddie rides. The public is welcome annd encouraged to attend and show support fo Kelsie Schelling's family.

The Pueblo Police Department writes, "The loss of Kelsie Schelling had a tremendous impact on the Pueblo community. Although Kelsie was not from the Pueblo area, Puebloans connected with her. The community felt the pain of the loss of such a beautiful young woman. From the time of her initial disappearance to the reading of the verdit, community members supported efforts to locate Kelsie and to bring her killer to justice."

The PPD adds that it's their hope to provide her family and the community with a peaceful setting to honor Kelsie and reflect on her life.