Food Truck Rally & Live Music for Holiday Weekend at Florence Brewing Company

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday, July 3rd, the Florence Brewing Company is hosting a Food Truck Rally from 11:00 a.m. until the evening hours.

The day will feature food trucks Bite Me with gourmet sausages, Chef Bob’s Lobstah Trap with lobster rolls, K. Veeze with green chili burgers & other favorites, SoCo Chicken with fried chicken & chicken sandwiches, P-Dub’s Rolling Smokehouse with their Smoked Meats & Tasty Eats and The Hot Box with loaded tater tots and craft-made sandwiches.

Eternal Temples will be playing for everyone starting in the afternoon. Florence Brewing Company has 20 different beers & seltzers on tap. Craft sodas will also be available. This family-friendly event will have seating on the outdoor patio area on a first come first serve basis. According to organizers, well behaved dogs on a leash are always welcome.

The event will be at Florence Brewing Company, 200 S. Pikes Peak Avenue in Florence.