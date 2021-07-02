How heavy will traffic be this holiday weekend on U.S. 24 between Colorado Springs and Woodland Park?
PIKES PEAK REGION, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's a question worth asking, after what drivers have experienced on the busy stretch of highway in recent years.
Last Fourth of July weekend, traffic there was unusually heavy; backups between Colorado Springs and the entrance to the Pikes Peak Highway were seven miles long.
During the same period in 2017, traffic jams were so long that a round trip to the summit of Pikes Peak took drivers all day.
With the COVID-19 pandemic winding down somewhat, along with the resumption of the Cog Railway and the opening of the new Summit Complex, will they produce another wave of record traffic congestion? And what are officials doing to prepare for the possibility?
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is working on the story and will bring you updates Friday as the holiday weekend begins.
Comments
1 Comment
No reporting on the river that was flowing down Highway 24 yesterday on both sides of traffic?
Well given the weather and the amount of drivers on the road this holiday weekend, common sense would lead most to know, it will be atrocious.
As it is bad on most weekdays, worse on the weekends, and atrocious on holidays. Only one main corridor to the west from COS and it is poorly maintained, poorly enforced by LEA’s, now add the weather and the additional vehicles because of the holiday on the weekend, it will be atrocious. Stay home, or go somewhere else. Go look at the beautiful scenery in Kansas or Nebraska.