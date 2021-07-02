How heavy will traffic be this holiday weekend on U.S. 24 between Colorado Springs and Woodland Park?

Top Stories

PIKES PEAK REGION, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's a question worth asking, after what drivers have experienced on the busy stretch of highway in recent years.

Last Fourth of July weekend, traffic there was unusually heavy; backups between Colorado Springs and the entrance to the Pikes Peak Highway were seven miles long.

During the same period in 2017, traffic jams were so long that a round trip to the summit of Pikes Peak took drivers all day.

With the COVID-19 pandemic winding down somewhat, along with the resumption of the Cog Railway and the opening of the new Summit Complex, will they produce another wave of record traffic congestion? And what are officials doing to prepare for the possibility?

