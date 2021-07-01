Progress made in reducing threat of flash flooding since the 2012 Waldo Canyon Fire

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- During the few months after the Waldo Canyon Fire, the area -- which had been extremely dry -- received some of its heaviest rainfall in recent memory, causing severe flash flooding on U.S. 24 in Ute Pass and in Manitou Springs.

That flooding was worsened by the wildfire's burn scar, where vegetation that normally absorbed much rainfall was burned away and led to heavy flows of runoff, sediment and debris that caused damage in Manitou and closed the highway on several occasions.

With heavy rain expected in the area Thursday, it's a good time to review the flood control measures that have been taken to reduce the risk of damage, closures and traffic impacts.

Many people who have moved into the area since 2012 may not realize how the aftermath of a major wildfire and heavy rain affected people here at the time.

On Thursday, KRDO NewsChannel 13 will look back on the impacts of that disaster and explain what's been done to prepare for if -- and when -- it happens again.