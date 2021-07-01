Countdown begins for 4th of July Fireworks and Symphony on Your Porch

Top Stories

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- This weekend, you can celebrate the 4th of July from the comfort of your porch. The 4th of July Symphony on Your Porch will be back for a second year, bringing fireworks to residents across El Paso County.

The event, designed as a result of COVID-19, allows residents to enjoy the holiday while watching one of the region's many fireworks shows, "from their porch."

The tradition of playing a patriotic concert continues, along with fireworks, while being broadcast across five local radio stations as the night sky lights up. Residents can tune in to Sunny 106.3 FM, Y96.9 FM, KCME 88.7 FM, 92.9 Peak FM, or AM 740 KVOR.

The following locations will be presenting fireworks displays, weather-permitting, without public access. These shows will be visible to residents at their homes across the region; see COS4thofJuly.org for details:

The Broadmoor

Cherokee Ridge Golf Course

The Club at Flying Horse Ranch

The Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort

Falcon Freedom Days at Meridian Ranch

Fort Carson - July 2

Garden of the Gods Resort and Club

Patty Jewett Golf Course

Additional communities will be hosting firework displays, while participating in the regional coordinated efforts to bring fireworks across the county.

Banning Lewis Ranch

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - ticketed event

Rocky Mountain Vibes - July 2; ticketed event

The Fort Carson Black Hawk helicopters will do a community flyover to kick off the 4th of July. Starting at approximately 5:00 pm until 6:00 pm, residents are encouraged to look to the skies for this special Independence Day tribute to honor the military men and women, past and present, who have served our great nation.

Xfinity has teamed up with Kona Ice to provide FREE patriotic frozen treats to kids in FIVE surprise neighborhoods across the community! Be on the lookout between 6 – 8 pm to grab your tasty treat thanks to Xfinity!

Also, iHeartRadio wants to see your #PorchParty fun! Sunny 106.3 & Y96.9 listeners can submit their best 4th of July photos via social media to enter to win. Upload your patriotic photo to the iHeartRadio gallery and you could win a prize pack bursting with concert tickets, gift cards, event tickets, and more!

The Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series will host a 4th of July event at Vista Park. Festivities will include food trucks, farmer's market, bouncy houses, and military/first responder appreciation activities from 4 - 8 pm. Enjoy live music from Collective Groove from 7 - 9 pm with fireworks following. Full details at: BanningLewisRanch.com