Two women travel hundreds of miles to Colorado Springs searching for their missing sister

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- No one has heard from Jane Mudder in more than three years -- and her sisters want answers. Shirley Bierwerth and Lynn Sanford drove hundreds of miles from the midwest to speak to El Paso County Sheriff's detectives in person about their missing sister.

"She has not used any money out of her bank accounts. She hasn't renewed her medicine. If it's a cold case, then tell us so we can hire our own investigators so that we can find out what happened to her," Sanford said.

Mudder, now 58 years old, was last seen by her landlord in the Cascade area in May of 2018. Surveillance video from a Woodland Park Walmart shows Mudder at the store on May 4 before she left in a Jeep Grand Cherokee. However, detectives now say they don't believe the Jeep has anything to do with her disappearance.

Bierwerth and Sanford drove around Colorado Springs Monday to post missing person fliers at local businesses, hoping someone out there will recognize her and come forward if they know anything.

"I just want her to either come home or have closure, that's all," Sanford said.

While they wait for a break in the case -- Mudder's family has largely put their lives on hold.

"I've put my wedding off twice. You know my son's about to graduate high school next year. My other son and daughter have graduated since she's been gone... it's devastating, it's, I don't know, I don't sleep…" Sanford said.

She's described as white, weighing 122 pounds, 5 feet 6 inches tall, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Mudder also has a dream catcher tattoo on her right arm.

If you have any information on what happened to Mudder, please contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.