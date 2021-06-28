More stations, personnel planned for Colorado Springs Fire Department as city continues growth

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- At least four new fire stations and 200 personnel will be needed over the next five to seven years as the city continues to grow, fire department officials said Monday.

Groundbreaking for the first of those stations is scheduled for later this year beside the current CSFD headquarters on Printers Parkway; it will include a radio shop to repair fire, police and city department radios.

Two more stations will likely be built on the city's northeast side and eastern border in response to continued residential and commercial development.

The new stations also will help reduce high service call volumes at existing stations.

CSFD also wants to create smaller units in SUV-type vehicles that can respond to minor medical emergencies and free up primary resources for more important duties, since the majority of CSFD responses are for medical calls.

Because the cost of a new station isn't cheap -- the Printers Parkway station will cost around $5 million -- developers may have to help cover those costs to prevent passing them along to residents.

The city is currently talking with developers about the matter.