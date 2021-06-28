Man stabbed after starting fight in east Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police arrested one person who allegedly started a fight and then got stabbed during the altercation Sunday night.

According to CSPD, officers were called to the 400 block Ellers Grove for the fight and found the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Police say the two got into an argument before the fight, and then the suspect began striking the victim in the head several times. CSPD says the victim then "stabbed the suspect in an attempt to stop the physical assault."

Both of the people were taken to the hospital to be treated. Police then arrested Johnny Grady for allegedly starting the fight. A mugshot hasn't been made available yet.