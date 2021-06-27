Three men caught on camera, attempting to steal a gun
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday afternoon, around 4 p.m., three people tried to steal a handgun from a pawn shop.
According to a tweet from the Pueblo Police Department, one of the suspects was wearing a blue shirt, red bandanna, and blue pants.
If you have any information of any of these suspects, please call 719 553-2502 or email nrutherford@pueblo.us.
I have a great idea KRDO (pronounced crud-oh). Next time you put up suspect photos, make them only 1/2-inch thumbnails to make sure nobody can make them out at all. With a little bit of effort, you can probably make them even smaller than that.