“Mental Health Matters, Coping with Art” event Saturday

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Solid Rock Community Development Corporation and Be The Change 719 are hosting a Mental Health event in Colorado Springs this Saturday. The event is family-friendly, and all are welcome, including kids.

The goal of Saturday's event is to utilize art to cope with any mental health issues and push past the stigma of mental health.

People are welcome to attend Mental Health Matters at 4710 Harrier Ridge Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80916 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.