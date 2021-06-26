Gagliano’s celebrates 100 years in Pueblo Saturday

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Gagliano's Italian Market and Deli, an iconic family-owned store, opened its doors back in 1921. They've been making their popular Italian Sausage for over 100 years.

This Saturday, Gagliano's will celebrate being open for an entire century from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., with Italian music, cakes, tasty treats and entertainment. The ceremony will be held at their store at 1220 Elm Street in Pueblo. Mayor Nick Gradisar and Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO) will also be in attendance.