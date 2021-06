Top Stories

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is announcing the next round of winners in the state's Comeback Cash giveaway for residents vaccinated from COVID-19.



Watch below starting around 1:20 p.m.:

Colorado is giving five people $1 million and 25 students $50,000 scholarships, but to be eligible for the drawings, you have to have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.