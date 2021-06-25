Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 11:06 AM

COVID-19 pandemic fails to lower camping interest on Pikes Peak for International Hill Climb this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Spectator camping wasn't allowed along the Pikes Peak Highway for last year's International Hill Climb because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are no lingering concerns this year as demand for campsites was high.

In fact, if you haven't reserved a campsite already, you're too late; the race website indicates that an unspecified number of campsites have sold out.

And that's at $150 per reservation.

There are four designated camping areas:  Glen Cove, the Ski Area below 12 Mile, Halfway Picnic Ground, and 9 Mile (9 Mile is tent camping only).

Campers will not be allowed onto their sites before 11 a.m. Saturday, and camping is allowed only for overnight Saturday. Officials say those rules will be strictly enforced.

The night before the race is the only time of the year that camping is allowed on the Peak.

Archive / Colorado Outdoors / Colorado Springs / Coronavirus / Entertainment / Entertainment / Entertainment / Events / Local News / News / News / pikespeakhillclimb / State & Regional News

Scott Harrison

Scott is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Scott here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content