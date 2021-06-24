Man found guilty for 1987 killing of Fort Carson soldier

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Michael Whyte has been found guilty of first-degree murder for the death of a Fort Carson soldier that happened over 30 years ago.

Spc. Darlene Krashoc, 20, was found dead behind a restaurant on S. Academy Boulevard in the early hours of March 17, 1987. Colorado Springs police say she was strangled, and her body was moved to that restaurant. Evidence listed in court documents indicates that Krashoc was sexually assaulted and killed after last being seen at a bar.

In 2017, police had used DNA evidence obtained from the crime scene to make a “Snapshot” composite image of the possible suspect. That image was distributed to the public, but no further leads were found.

But a break in the case came in early 2019. Colorado Springs police and the Army Criminal Investigation Command “sought laboratory completion of genetic genealogy DNA analysis on the unknown suspect DNA profile.” Investigators had found items at the crime scene that contained the unknown DNA, and detectives tried matching that through known genealogy records.

Investigators pinpointed a common ancestor that was linked to Whyte, and detectives ended up collecting a fast-food drink cup that Whyte had discarded. Analyzing the DNA confirmed to investigators that Whyte was a suspect in Krashoc's killing.

Whyte was found guilty of murder Thursday after jury deliberations. He's facing a mandatory life sentence. Sentencing will start at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.