2 Pueblo men arrested in connection with killing of woman found in New Mexico

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department has arrested two men in connection with the alleged killing of a 33-year-old woman who was found dead in New Mexico on May 21.

According to a statement from PPD, charges are being filed against 52-year-old Roy Slagle and 54-year-old Sean Pearce for the homicide of 33-year-old Amber Deck (Winkenwerder). PPD says Slagle was arrested for first-degree murder and Pearce was arrested for accessory to first-degree murder.

Pueblo Police say Deck was found dead in Pecos, New Mexico, but her identity wasn't known to New Mexico State Police. A day after she was found dead, Deck was reported missing out of Pueblo.

Amber Deck (Winkenwerder). Photo provided to findagrave.com

Investigators say evidence points to Deck being murdered "at a business on the south side of Pueblo," and she was then transported to New Mexico.

PPD said Slagle has "an extensive criminal record," including arrests for burglary, theft, aggravated robbery with intent to kill, felony assault, felony menacing, and escape.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.