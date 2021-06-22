El Paso County commissioners approve updated master plan to guide growth, development for next 20 years

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A two-year process ended Tuesday as El Paso County commissioners unanimously approved an updated master plan designed to guide growth and development through 2040.

As KRDO NewsChannel 13 first reported in March, local experts expect the county to grow by 250,000 people by 2050, even though that projected growth will occur in only 10% of the county -- providing the motivation for change.

The master plan was updated by the county's planning commission, with oversight by an advisory committee appointed by commissioners.

Around 60 past similar plans created by local governments and entities will be replaced by the updated master plan, giving county officials an easier guide to follow.

The updated plan includes a greater focus on water usage and supply, as well as more involvement by local military installations.

More than 3,000 citizens submitted feedback on the plan, with the most common complaint being a reluctance to change and a preference to continue the status quo.