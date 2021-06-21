Downtown electric scooter service expected to start this summer in Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- First it was Pueblo to make the commitment, and now Colorado Springs will soon take the plunge into the world of electric scooters.

During a City Council work session Monday, City Traffic Engineer Todd Frisbie provided an update on the plan which has been considered for the past two years.

Frisbie said that the city will finalize agreements with two scooter vendors, each of which will provide up to 300 scooters at the beginning, and could begin operations in late July or early August.

The scooters will be limited to the downtown area, and be tracked by GPS technology to ensure that they travel no farther. Parks such as Garden of the Gods, and the Colorado College campus, are other areas where scooters will be prohibited.

"If they go beyond downtown, they will shut off or operate at a lower speed," Frisbie said. "We anticipate having to retrieve those scooters, and part of the vendors' fee to the city will pay for that.

The scooters will be allowed on streets but not on sidewalks, but there is no system in place yet to cite violators.

Council members voiced questions and concerns about the operation and safety of the scooters, even though the council has no vote in the matter.

