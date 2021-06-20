Father’s Day veteran charity car show kicking off Sunday

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Disgruntled Vets and 22 Until None are proud to present the first Father's Day Car Show and BBQ competition. The First Father’s Day Car Show & BBQ Competition is a charity fundraiser for a veteran nonprofit organization, 22 Until None. According to 22 Until None's Facebook page, their organization was created to raise awareness of the current epidemic that is ravishing the ranks of veterans. The organization adds that every day, 22 veterans commit suicide.

The event attendees will enter their cars and bikes into the show, with the top cars selected as the winners of the event. In addition, there will be a barbecue competition being held, with ticket sales from both events being donated to 22 Until None. 22 Until None is a registered 501(c)(3) organization that aids veterans and active-duty members with financial assistance and crisis intervention both locally in Colorado Springs and across the United States.

22 Until None currently offers emergency financial assistance, help with VA benefits, help transitioning, advocacy, wellness services, and camaraderie. We need your help to make this happen. The organization declares, "We ask you to take a stand and help us bring this number to zero! We can only do this as a team, so join us and it will happen."

The event kicks off Sunday, June 20th at 9:00 a.m., at 3035B S Academy Blvd in Colorado Springs.