Nearly $60 million renovation of City Auditorium in Colorado Springs proposed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Except for serving as a COVID-19 isolation ward for the homeless, and hosting Thanksgiving dinners for the needy, the old downtown City Auditorium has been largely underutilized in recent years.

But that could change in a big way.

A new nonprofit group, the Community Cultural Collective, has formed to raise nearly $60 million to remake the historic 1923 building into a center for arts, culture and education.

The CCC intends to solicit private donations and contributions from the city and El Paso County, and seek tax credits; some money also could come from federal pandemic recovery funds allocated to the area.

Linda Weise is leaving her longtime job as head of the Colorado Springs Conservatory to be president and CEO of the CCC.

"My greatest challenge has been to overcome how this can happen and how it will sustain itself," she said. "I will tell you that colleagues across the nation have been really gracious about best practices -- what works, what doesn't work."

The CCC believes what will work, is to remove the auditorium roof and add two floors; space that currently isn't used would become rehearsal studios, offices and a large banquet hall.

The additions would triple the size of the building to around 90,000 square feet.

The area currently used for main performances and a gym would become a modern venue having only a fourth of the original seating; an orchestra pit would replace the gym floor; and roll-away seating would allow for tables or standing events.

The small Lon Chaney Theater would be moved from to the east side of the facility to the west side, to create space for a restaurant or other business facing the street.

Space also would be created to provide the auditorium with amenities it's never had -- dressing rooms and a place to work on sets and lighting.

A bar and upgraded performance areas also are part of the plan.

A similar renovation effort in 2004 was unsuccessful, and the building likely will need asbestos removal and new plumbing.

To take advantage of more financing options than the city-owned auditorium would have, the CCC would have to own and operate the building. The City Council plans to discuss the possibility of transferring ownership this summer, with an option to retain ownership if the project fails.

The renovated auditorium would collect revenue from tenants, educational programs, concerts and conferences -- with the goal of having the center busy with events 20 hours a day.

The project could be finished in 2024.

David Lord, chairman of the CCC board of directors, said that the project will create jobs, generate tax revenue and stimulate more economic development downtown.

"People are looking for entertainment and things to do in the evening," he said. "I think many of us hear about places like Santa Fe, and how we go down there for that. Well, I think we should begin thinking about how do we make Colorado Springs a place where people can bring great festivals and add to the entertainment."

The CCC presented its plan to El Paso County commissioners Tuesday, with two commissioners speaking favorably about the matter.

City Council President Tom Stand said that he wants to study the plan further.

"It's an option we have to consider," he said.

The City Auditorium ls located on Kiowa Street, across from City Hall and the Municipal Court building. It's on the National Register of Historic Places.