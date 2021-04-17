Team Rubicon launches flood mitigation effort in Manitou Springs

Top Stories

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- This Saturday, April 17, a veteran-led organization and its volunteers will launch a flood mitigation effort in Manitou Springs, CO.

Team Rubicon is partnering with veteran organizations Team RWB and The Mission Continues to fill 2,000 sandbags in preparation for potential flooding of Fountain Creek, which is expected to flood as a result of the 2012 Waldo Canyon fire.

Team Rubicon is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit made up of 120,000 Greyshirt volunteers—military veterans, first-responders and civilians who deploy to communities hit by natural disasters and humanitarian crises.

In an effort to continue their service, military veterans often join Team Rubicon to apply their skills from the military as they lead various operations around the nation and globe, building and restoring resilience in areas struck by hurricanes, destroyed by floods, and most recently, affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.