Colorado Springs, El Paso County reach agreement on future annexations by city

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An important vote this week by the Colorado Springs City Council could ultimately help to provide more much-needed housing for the growing area.

At its regular meeting Tuesday, the council approved an agreement with El Paso County commissioners that will guide future annexations of unincorporated county areas into the city limits.

The agreement is necessary because of two major annexations currently proposed by developers of subdivisions, and more annexations expected in the future because of limited land availability and higher building costs in the city.

Traditionally, a developer will first acquire land, then design and propose a residential or commercial project, before requesting annexation into the city to have access to water and other city services.

The uncertain availability of water in unincorporated county areas just beyond the city limits is another factor in the effort toward the annexation agreement.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 will have more details on the impact of this agreement during the Thursday evening newscasts and later on this page.