Coloradans will call for significant increase in transit, walking, rolling and biking

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the legislature works on a transportation funding bill, nine Coloradans from across the state will share their personal multimodal stories and call for a significant investment in transit, walking, rolling, and biking.

Coloradans are sharing the importance, the needs, and benefits if the General Assembly steps up and invests significantly more in multimodal infrastructure and services.

On Thursday, community members across the state will share their story about the importance, needs, and benefits of multimodal transportation, including:

According to CoPIRG, a non-profit that operates and supports organizations committed to a shared vision of a better world, writes "Our transportation system is designed to move cars not people, which threatens our health and safety. In 2016, 605 people died on Colorado’s roadways including 100 pedestrians and bicyclists. The dangers of walking and biking leads too many Coloradans to drive even short distances of less than a mile to complete trips, which in turn contributes to our ever worsening obesity rates in Colorado. "

CoPIRG adds, "Colorado’s roads have become choked with traffic. To relieve congestion, decision makers waste billions of dollars widening highways, which doesn’t actually relieve congestion, instead of helping people get out of their cars by providing better options. For example, beginning in 2000, Colorado spent $1.2 billion widening I-25 in Denver. Within three years of completion, I-25 congestion was back to pre-construction levels and cities around I-25 now had to deal with the additional local congestion and parking from the influx of cars on the new, traffic-choked lanes."

The non-profit has worked to pass a bill through the state legislature to increase funding for transit, walking, and biking.

They've also supported local policies that increase multi-modal funding. We are working to convince the Colorado Department of Transportation to invest more money in current transit services like Bustang, the statewide bus service, and to reduce spending on wasteful highway expansion projects in favor of new transit, walking and biking infrastructure and services.