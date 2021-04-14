UCHealth now allowing people to self-schedule COVID-19 Vaccinations

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Across Colorado, nearly 1.3 million people have been fully immunized from COVID-19, and UCHealth has made a huge impact on that total with more than 463,000 doses administered.

Now, UCHealth is trying to make it as easy as possible to get a vaccine moving forward. Anyone 18 and older is now able to choose an open appointment time and clinic location that is most convenient for them. UCHealth will open general scheduling to Coloradans age 16 and older on May 3.

In a statement released by UCHealth, Senior Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control Dr. Michelle Barron said, "It’s important that everyone who wants a vaccine can easily receive one. For those who are hesitant,” she says, “the vaccine has proven to be very safe, and getting it can protect not only you but your family and friends as well.”

So how do you go about finding appointments and setting one up? Well, for starters you do not need to be a UCHealth patient to receive a vaccine.

All you need to do is use My Health Connection, UCHealth’s online patient portal, and click on appointments, then schedule appointment. Anyone who does not have a My Health Connection account can create one at UCHealth.org.

You can also call UCHealth’s vaccine hotline, 720-462-2255, which is available for people who do not have access to a smartphone or computer. Just keep in mind because of high demand, it may take several weeks before appointments are widely available.