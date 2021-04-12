Skip to Content
Published 7:31 am

Major crash shuts down I-25 NB lanes

LARKSPUR, Colo. -- A major accident has shut down the northbound lanes of I-25. All lanes north of Greenland Road are closed with no estimated time of reopening from CDOT.

As of 7:30 a.m., traffic remains at a standstill.

Use Hwy 105 or Hwy 83 as alternative routes.

Natalie Haddad

