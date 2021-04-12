Major crash shuts down I-25 NB lanes
LARKSPUR, Colo. -- A major accident has shut down the northbound lanes of I-25. All lanes north of Greenland Road are closed with no estimated time of reopening from CDOT.
I-25 NB: Road closed at MM 170. All lanes are blocked North of Greenland Rd due to a serious crash. Use alternate route. No estimated time of reopening. https://t.co/tutEKPpPeT— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) April 12, 2021
As of 7:30 a.m., traffic remains at a standstill.
Use Hwy 105 or Hwy 83 as alternative routes.
Comments
3 Comments
Could you imagine paying extra for the toll lane and still having to sit in traffic?
Unfortunately, yes I could!
I think we both agree agree that the idea of a toll lane there is asinine.
Roadway was opened back at around 7:30. Not sure why KRDO has not updated that information.