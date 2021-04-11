It’s Pikes Peak Restaurant Week in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- From April 9 - April 18, 2021, restaurants around the Pikes Peak region will be offering a fixed-price discounted menu.
Now, more than ever, the restaurant industry needs our support and we're ready to kick things off with the biggest and best Pikes Peak Restaurant Week yet. Grab your stretchy pants, your close-knit crew and get ready for a week packed with flavor from April 9-18, 2021.
Hosted by CRA and VCOS, Pikes Peak Restaurant Week's mission is to bring awareness to our amazing local restaurant scene and to bring the community together. Restaurants around the Pikes Peak region will be offering a discounted multi-course meal for one of three pricing tiers: $15, $25, or $35 per person.
"Check-In" your Restaurant Week meals and people can enter to win a Downtown COS gift card of $250, redeemable at numerous restaurants and shops. There are 4 winners.
2021 Participating Restaurants:
503W
Anju Korean Eats
Bar at ALMAGRE
Beast and Brews
The Bench
Bingo Burger
Birdcall
Bird Tree Cafe
Brakeman's Burgers
The Carter Payne (Local Relic)
Cerberus Brewing
The Coffee Exchange
Dat's Italian
Edelweiss Restaurant
Ephemera
Front Range BBQ
Gates Grill (Cheyenne Mountain Resort)
Homa (Kinship Landing)
Jack Quinn's Irish Pub & Restaurant
Jake and Telly's
Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar
Jose Muldoon's - Downtown
Jose Muldoon's - Powers
Joseph's Fine Dining
Lazy Dog Restaurant
Luchal's Gormet Catering LLC
The Melting Pot
Momma Pearl's Cajun Restaurant
Mona Lisa
Mood Tapas Bar
Odyssey Gastropub
Outback Steakhouse - Commerce
Outback Steakhouse - Geyeser
Paravicini's Italian Bistro
Peak Place
Piglatin Cocina
Pikes Peak Brewing Lager House
Pizzeria Rustica
Pub Dog Colorado
Rasta Pasta
Red Gravy
The Sandwich Depot
Stellina Pizza Cafe
TAPAteria
Track 10 Urban Kitchen
Two Suns Cafe
Urban Steam American Bistro
Uva Wine Bar
The Warehouse
White Pie
