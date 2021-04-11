It’s Pikes Peak Restaurant Week in Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- From April 9 - April 18, 2021, restaurants around the Pikes Peak region will be offering a fixed-price discounted menu.

Now, more than ever, the restaurant industry needs our support and we're ready to kick things off with the biggest and best Pikes Peak Restaurant Week yet. Grab your stretchy pants, your close-knit crew and get ready for a week packed with flavor from April 9-18, 2021.

Hosted by CRA and VCOS, Pikes Peak Restaurant Week's mission is to bring awareness to our amazing local restaurant scene and to bring the community together. Restaurants around the Pikes Peak region will be offering a discounted multi-course meal for one of three pricing tiers: $15, $25, or $35 per person.

"Check-In" your Restaurant Week meals and people can enter to win a Downtown COS gift card of $250, redeemable at numerous restaurants and shops. There are 4 winners.

2021 Participating Restaurants:

503W

Anju Korean Eats

Bar at ALMAGRE

Beast and Brews

The Bench

Bingo Burger

Birdcall

Bird Tree Cafe

Brakeman's Burgers

The Carter Payne (Local Relic)

Cerberus Brewing

The Coffee Exchange

Dat's Italian

Edelweiss Restaurant

Ephemera

Front Range BBQ

Gates Grill (Cheyenne Mountain Resort)

Homa (Kinship Landing)

Jack Quinn's Irish Pub & Restaurant

Jake and Telly's

Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar

Jose Muldoon's - Downtown

Jose Muldoon's - Powers

Joseph's Fine Dining

Lazy Dog Restaurant

Luchal's Gormet Catering LLC

The Melting Pot

Momma Pearl's Cajun Restaurant

Mona Lisa

Mood Tapas Bar

Odyssey Gastropub

Outback Steakhouse - Commerce

Outback Steakhouse - Geyeser

Paravicini's Italian Bistro

Peak Place

Piglatin Cocina

Pikes Peak Brewing Lager House

Pizzeria Rustica

Pub Dog Colorado

Rasta Pasta

Red Gravy

The Sandwich Depot

Stellina Pizza Cafe

TAPAteria

Track 10 Urban Kitchen

Two Suns Cafe

Urban Steam American Bistro

Uva Wine Bar

The Warehouse

White Pie