I-25 near Monument will shut down for several nights for bridge and drain work

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) – On Sunday, CDOT announced full overnight closures for portions of southbound I-25, between Monument and Castle Rock, starting Sunday, April 11, around 8 p.m. and will reopen around 5 a.m. Monday, April 12. CDOT said there will be a ramp detour at the County Line Road bridge.

According to CDOT, there will also be full overnight closures of northbound I-25, with a ramp detour, in the same area on Monday and Thursday nights with lanes reopening the following mornings. CDOT warns drivers to expect long delays or avoid the area altogether, if possible.

The closures are part of the I-25 Gap project, and officials said they are necessary to safely set bridge beams, install a bridge overhang, and set deck panels for reconstruction of the County Line Road bridge.