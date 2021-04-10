Woman crashes into bus stop, while on her phone

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo Police said a woman who was on her phone while driving, crashed into a bus stop, two fences, and a post before coming to a stop near Jones and Brown avenues, early Saturday morning.

Pueblo PD said they responded to a call of a single-car grash around 2:10 Saturday morning, in the area of Jones Avenue and Brown Ave.

Investigating officers said the car was traveling east on Jones when it went off the road, smashed into a bus stop, then took out part of a wooden fence and a chain-link fence before traveling across Brown, where it hit a post before finally coming to a stop.

Police said the driver of the car wasn’t injured or intoxicated, but did admit that she was on her phone.

Witnesses said they saw a man and a woman leave the scene of the crash on foot before officers arrived, although the driver insisted she was the only one in the car at the time of the crash.

The driver was cited for several traffic violations.