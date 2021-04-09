Southern Colorado Honor Flight to host WWII veterans at National Museum of WWII Aviation

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Southern Colorado Honor Flight will be hosting eleven World War II Veterans at the National Museum of WWII Aviation in Colorado Springs. The veterans will be seated at tables where visitors can approach them individually, ask questions and hear about their incredible World War II experiences.

The event will be held from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm on Saturday at the National Museum of WWII Aviation at 775 Aviation Way, Colorado Springs, with a public attendee cost for museum entrance.

The event hopes to keep the veterans' history and amazing stories alive for generations to come. Eleven WWII Vets will be in attendance, including:

Wayne Daniels—B-17 pilot shot down on his fifth mission. Four of his crewmen were killed. He served as a POW for the remainder of WWII.

Bill Roche— B-17 waist gunner who was shot down twice. Once in France and once in Poland. He spent six months as a “guest” of the Soviet government.

Ed Beck—Taken as a prisoner during the Battle of the Bulge. He escaped before being freed.

Cole Griego - Battle of Iwo Jima. Cole was at the base of Mount Suribachi, tending to the injured and watched the soldiers raise the flag as Joe Rosenthal took that iconic photo.