Pueblo Police Chief retiring after decades with department

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police Chief Troy Davenport will be retiring from the department at the end of the month after a police career that spanned three decades.

Davenport, an officer of 32 years who has been with the Pueblo Police Department for 27 years, was promoted to Chief of Police in 2017. According to the city, Davenport will officially retire on April 30, 2021.

A news release from the city sent Friday touted Davenport's leadership, saying the overall crime rate has dropped 7% since taking over.

“It is with a heavy heart that I accept the retirement letter from Chief Davenport. For 27 years he has provided exemplary leadership to the City of Pueblo and we will miss him. He has helped mold one of the finest police departments in the State of Colorado and his shoes will be hard to fill,” said Mayor Nick Gradisar. “His leadership skills were apparent to me when I became Mayor and I named him my Deputy Mayor. I wish Chief Davenport and his family the very best during his well-deserved retirement."

Gradisar says an interim police chief will be appointed before the search process begins to find the city's new police chief.