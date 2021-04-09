Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center adopts rare New Guinea singing dogs

Top Stories

DIVIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center (CWWC) in Divide has new arrivals, two 6 month-old New Guinea singing dogs. The New Guinea singing dog is an ancient lineage of dog found in the New Guinea Highlands on the island of New Guinea.

The CWWC says on their Facebook Page that the dogs are thought to either be endangered or extinct in the wild, adding that there are only a couple hundred of them in captivity throughout the world.

The center, which is one of the very few sanctuaries in the United States which has been certified by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums is the only sanctuary in Colorado, and one of the only handful in the United States to have this breed of dogs.

The two dogs names are Coco and Pono, meaning "necessary" in Hawaiian.

You can see the rare breed of New Guinea singing dogs here.