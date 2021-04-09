CDOT to begin pothole repairs on Colorado Springs-area highways next week

Top Stories

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Now that spring is here and most of the ice and snow are winding down, the Colorado Department of Transportation is better able to respond to numerous pesky potholes that opened up during winter.

The agency announced Thursday that its crews are in their pothole-patching season across the state, a time when the mini-craters are common.

Next week, CDOT crews will fill potholes in the Colorado Springs area along Interstate 25, U.S. 24 and Highway 85/87 through Security-Widefield.

The work will be done at night to minimize traffic impacts, and dependent on weather -- as rain and snow are in the weather forecast for next week.

Some Security-Widefield residents say that while they're glad to see the potholes repaired, the condition of Highway 85/87 is poor, and they'd rather see that stretch of highway repaved.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 will speak with CDOT later Friday and get more details about the upcoming repairs.