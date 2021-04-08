Colorado College plans for in-person graduation next month

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Next month, Colorado College will be holding outdoor, in-person graduation ceremonies for the first time since 2019. This year, Colorado College will be holding two commencement dates. One for the class of 2021 and another for the class of 2020.



Brian Young, Vice President for Information Technology with Colorado College said, “It was important for us to make sure for the class of 2020 to have their identity as a class as well as the class of 2021 so having two graduations seemed to be the best option.”



Commencement for the class of 2021 will be on May 23rd while the ceremony for the class of 2020 will be a week later on May 30th. With the 2020 class already a year into life outside of college, Young says they are expecting a smaller crowd that day.



“We will have about 520 graduating seniors in the class of 2021. We will have about 250-300 students from the class of '20 come back for their graduation as well. We continue to see numbers rise as the word spreads.”



Both events will start at 9 a.m. at the Swichbacks FC's new Weidner Field. Obviously, with COVID-19 restrictions still in place, the ceremony will look a little different than in years past. For example, masks will be required, graduates will cross the stage to get their diploma cover, but will not be able to shake hands with anyone and each graduate will only be allowed two guests.



However, despite all the restrictions, Young says everyone is extremely excited to be able to once again hold a graduation ceremony

“This is a real energy boost, not just for our 2021 seniors but also the 2020 class who is coming back,” said Young.



Also, for any students going to the ceremony, you will be required to get tested for COVID-19 the Friday before the Sunday graduation at the campus testing site.