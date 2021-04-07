Colorado reports 2 cases of a virus variant found in Brazil

Top Stories

DENVER - Colorado has reported its first two cases of a coronavirus variant first found in Brazil that has proven adept at infecting people who previously contracted the virus.

The Denver Post reported Tuesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notified the state health department that two Boulder County residents tested positive for the variant.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said it is investigating whether the people had traveled and is attempting to identify other people who were potentially exposed.

Officials did not identify the two people or say whether they lived in the same household. It was not immediately known if they had symptoms.