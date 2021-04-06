Skip to Content
today at 7:30 pm
Published 7:28 pm

Colorado Springs City Council election results

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After polls close at 7 p.m. and the ballots are collected from all of the drop boxes around Colorado Springs, we'll be getting results in the municipal election for six city council district seats and one ballot measure Tuesday evening.

City Council races as of 7:30 p.m.

District 1:
Jim Mason - 2,602
Michael Seeger - 1,202
Glenn Carlson - 4,713
Dave Donelson - 7,913

District 2:
Jay Inman - 2,184
David Noblitt - 1,854
Dave Geisliner - 4,290
Randy Helms - 4,964

District 3:
Henry McCall - 556
Richard Skorman - 8,418
Arthur Glynn - 2,675
Olivia Lupia - 2,471

District 4:
Regina English - 1,879
Yolanda L. Avila - 3,029

District 5:
Nancy Henjum - 5,046
Matt Zelenok - 1,835
Karlie Van Arnam - 1,624
Justin James-Fletcher Hermes - 1,468
Mary Elizabeth Fabian - 3,368

District 6:
Garfield Johnson - 3,497
Mike O'Malley - 5,837

Ballot Issue 1: Shall Section 7-90 (c) of the Charter of the City of Colorado Springs be amended to allow ballot titles for tax or bonded debt increases to exceed thirty (30) words?
Yes - 47,352
No - 24,394

