Plea agreement nets 30 years for final suspect after Colorado Springs teens’ deaths

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Marco Garcia-Bravo, the last suspect accused in the plot that resulted in the execution-style deaths of two Colorado Springs teens, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after a plea agreement was accepted Monday morning.

Prosecutors had said Garcia-Bravo was one of the alleged shooters who killed Natalie Partida and Derek Greer back in 2017 along a rural road south of Colorado Springs.

When Garcia-Bravo was put to trial earlier this year, a jury wasn't able to return verdicts on multiple charges of murder and kidnapping. During that trial, he was found guilty of accessory to crime.

But before prosecutors lined up a second date to retry him on counts of murder and kidnapping, a plea deal was made. Under the plea deal, Garcia-Bravo pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

Monday, the court accepted the plea deal and a judge sentenced Garcia-Bravo to 30 years in prison.

According to court documents, Partida and Greer were killed in a revenge plot for an alleged robbery. Partida was lured to the car by several people, including the other accused gunman Diego Chacon. Greer happened to be with Partida at the time and was taken along. Both of the teens were shot dead outside of the car on Old Pueblo Road.

Chacon pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 65 years in prison.