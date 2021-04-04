Police find a man lying in the street with gunshot wound to the chest

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo police said a man was found lying in the street near Bessemer Park with a gunshot wound to the chest early Sunday morning.

Police said they received a call around 1:15 a.m. Sunday from someone saying they heard a gunshot, looked out their window and saw a man lying in the street.

When officers arrived they found a man in the area of McCulley Ave. & Cedar St. with a gunshot wound to the chest and one shell casing nearby.

Pueblo PD's Crimes Against Persons & CSI Investigators are actively investigating the drime scene. At the time this article was written, no other information about the shooting or the victim was available.

If you have any information that might help, you are asked to call the Pueblo Police Dept at: (719) 553-2502.