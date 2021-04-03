SUV and boat trailer roll into water at Lake Pueblo

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo County Sheriff's dive team was called out to Lake Pueblo yesterday afternoon to retrieve an SUV and the attached boat trailer, from the water.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said they responded to a call for help Friday afternoon at the North Shore Marina boat ramp.

When Rangers arrived, they found an SUV and a boat trailer submerged in the water. Rangers stated that the owner of the SUV forgot to set the parking brake, after backing up to the water's edge, causing both the vehicle and the trailer to roll into the lake.

According to CPW, the Pueblo Sheriff's dive team had to be called in to help remove the vehicle and trailer from the water. No injuries were reported.