Man killed after vehicle rolls on him during crash in east Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police say the driver of an SUV was killed after being thrown onto the road during a crash Friday in Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, the crash happened just after 11 a.m. near Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road. Police say the driver went to the right side of the road and then tried turning onto Barnes when he hit the curb and rolled the vehicle.

Police say the driver wasn't wearing a seat belt, and he was thrown from the vehicle. During the crash, the SUV then rolled over him. After the rollover, the SUV then rolled into a nearby dump truck.

The driver hasn't been identified yet. We're working on getting more information.